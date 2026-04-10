India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor draws global praise

It said the PFBR, which achieved first criticality on April 6 at 8:25 pm IST, will use much less nuclear fuel than other reactors and lay a pathway towards a closed fuel cycle. Over the next few months, scientists will carry out low physics experiments and gradually increase power production before it is connected to the grid.

The PFBR is the first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor to use plutonium-based mixed oxide as fuel and liquid sodium as coolant. It will also utilise the spent fuel of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, which form the mainstay of nuclear power in India at present. While the state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) operates nuclear power plants in India, the PFBR is developed by the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam (BHAVINI). PFBRs are critical for India's nuclear programme as the spent fuel from these reactors will be used to power the thorium-based reactors that form the third stage of the closed fuel cycle.