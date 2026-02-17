India's permanent contribution to agenda of world community is of enormous importance for us: Guterres

"Of course, it's the fact that the Security Council has not only been unfair in its composition but ineffective in its action. That facilitates some easy criticism of the United Nations.”

He voiced full support for the UN, underscoring that he is proud of the work the world organisation does.

“I'm extremely proud of the extraordinary work that the United Nations is doing in humanitarian aid around the world, in support of sustainable development around the world, in leading the extremely important campaign for climate action and in developing more and more new areas in relation to what we were doing traditionally,” he said.

“The United Nations has been a strong ally of developing countries fighting for reform of the international financial architecture to make sure that developing countries have a much stronger participation and voice in the international financial institutions,” he said.

“I am very proud to work with the UN and very proud of my colleagues who do humanitarian aid in the most remote and dangerous areas of the world, and very proud of the peacekeepers, like the Indian peacekeepers, that protect people in very difficult circumstances, also in some very dangerous situations,” he said.

Asserting that the UN plays a “very important and positive role”, he said “our brand of the Sustainable Development Goals became a universal brand that all countries, and India has been leading in this dimension, are pursuing with determination.”

Guterres is scheduled to participate in the Summit’s opening ceremony, a plenary with Heads of State and Government, as well as a session on the role of science in international AI governance, his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said here.