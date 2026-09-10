India's nuclear arsenal estimated at 190 warheads: Report

"India is committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence and a posture of 'no first use' of nuclear weapons," the government told Parliament recently.

The FAS article said as of the beginning of 2026, the International Panel on Fissile Materials estimated India to have produced approximately 730 kg (plus/minus about 170 kg) of weapon-grade plutonium.

"Assuming approximately four kilogramme of plutonium per warhead, this would theoretically be sufficient for producing anywhere between 140 and 225 nuclear warheads," it said.

However, it said the calculation comes with some caveats due to several uncertainties, such as the warhead designs India has produced.

India's 1998 nuclear tests reliably validated a fission design, but the country's progress on boosted fission and thermonuclear weapon designs remains highly uncertain, the article said.

"Regardless of the warhead designs, it is unlikely that India has used all its plutonium to produce warheads, and it may have kept some in reserve," the author noted.

The article stated that the size of India's nuclear stockpile also depends on the number and types of launchers that can deliver them, as it is unlikely that it would produce significantly more warheads than these systems can launch.