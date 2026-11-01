India's flight disruptions to Saudi Arabia continue amid security concerns

The announcement came two days after Air India and Air India Express said their flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended until November 14.

The flight disruptions have continued amid attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including airports.

In a statement on October 22, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said one Indian national was killed and two others injured in the October 21 attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Another Indian national was injured in an attack on Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province.

The Embassy said it was in contact with Saudi authorities and would provide all possible assistance to the affected Indians.

Earlier, India had condemned attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, saying the targeting of civilian infrastructure was unacceptable.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for several attacks on Saudi targets, including airports and energy infrastructure. The group has carried out missile and drone attacks on the kingdom amid the wider regional conflict.