India's aspirations 'no longer limited to its borders': Modi to diaspora in the Netherlands

Addressing the Indian community in The Hague, the Prime Minister also said that India is dreaming big and its youth aspires to reach the sky."Today India is saying we don't just want transformation, we want the best, we want the fastest. That is why when there are unlimited aspirations in India, the efforts are also becoming limitless," he said in his over 40-minute speech, amid applause from the audience."Today’s India is going through a phase of unprecedented transformation,” the prime minister said. “You must have seen recently that India hosted the world’s largest and most successful AI Summit. Before that, India also successfully hosted the G20 Summit. And this was not a one-time event. This has now become the character of today’s India.”