Indian students, workers lead exit trend as UK net migration falls

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysis for 2025, around 51,000 Indians who came for study reasons, 21,000 for work reasons and 3,000 for other unspecified reasons led the exit trend followed by Chinese students and workers (46,000).

Ukrainians (18,000), Pakistanis and Nigerians (both 19,000 each) completed the top five emigrating nationalities, resulting in an overall net migration fall to 1,71,000 last year.

“Net migration is now at 1,71,000, down from a high of 9,44,000 under the Conservatives. This government is restoring order and control to our borders,” said UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.