Indian student launches Thomas Tours to boost graduate morale in London

Jame Thomas Mathew from Mallapally in Thiruvalla decided to turn social entrepreneur with Thomas Tours, named after his grandfather, and offering new jobseekers like himself an opportunity to be gainfully employed on a part-time basis.

The 23-year-old tapped into the same budget mindset he mastered as a cash-strapped LSE student to curate itineraries that will enable visitors to explore London like a local, in a pocket-friendly and immersive way.