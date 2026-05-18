Indian student killed in tragic road accident in US

The fatal accident occurred late on Saturday night (US time) along Interstate 65 near Crown Point in Lake County, Indiana, according to the police. According to local media reports, the deceased student has been identified as Navya Gadusu.

The Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed that she was pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m. on Sunday. Officials stated that Gadusu died due to blunt force traumatic injuries suffered in the crash.