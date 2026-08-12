Indian physicist Deepak Dhar wins prestigious 2026 Dirac Medal

Dhar is one of four physicists to receive this year's medal, the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), the Italy-based organisation which issues the award, said in a statement on Saturday.

Dhar is a professor at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (ICTS-TIFR) in Bengaluru.

The Dirac Medal, established in 1985, recognises major contributions to theoretical physics. Its past recipients include several scientists who later went on to receive some of the world's highest scientific honours, including the Nobel Prize and the Fields Medal.

Dhar shares the 2026 medal with Bernard Derrida of France, Marc Mezard of Italy and Haim Sompolinsky of Israel and the US.

The four were recognised for work that has helped scientists understand complex systems and has applications ranging from biology and financial markets to computer science and artificial intelligence.