Indian-origin spiritual leaders, thinkers' left lasting impact in US, says diaspora body

Swami Vivekananda captivated audiences at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893 with his call for religious tolerance and universal acceptance.

The speech marked the first time a Hindu monk had addressed a major Western audience in the United States.

He built on that momentum by helping establish the Vedanta Society of New York in 1894, one of the earliest permanent Hindu institutions in the United States.

B K S Iyengar helped transform yoga in the United States by presenting it as a disciplined system of physical therapy and holistic wellbeing in the 1950s.