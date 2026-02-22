Indian-origin miracle survivor to raise awareness about sepsis dangers in UK

Manjit Sangha, 56, has had all her limbs amputated after contracting sepsis in July last year, with doctors believing it may have been caused by something innocuous, such as a lick from her pet dog on a small cut or scratch.

Ahead of her discharge from hospital in Birmingham on Wednesday, a Go Fund Me online fundraiser set up to help her and husband Kamaljit Sangha rebuild their lives after the medical crisis has raised over 30,000 pounds.