Indian-origin man jailed for criminal breach of trust on corporate card

SINGAPORE: An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to four months imprisonment on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust by using a corporate credit card for personal use.

Raul Randhawa, 44, was a risk and controls officer with an insurance firm with a monthly salary of more than SGD 11,000 (Rs 7 lakh approximately).

He used the company’s corporate credit card to make 27 unauthorised transactions involving SGD 29,674 (Rs 18.8 lakh approximately) for personal expenses. He has since made full restitution.

Randhawa’s bail was set at SGD 10,000 and is expected to begin serving his sentence on November 13, The Straits Times reported.

He was working for AIG Apac when he signed a form stating that he should use the Citibank card only for company-related business.

The form also stated that should he use the card towards personal expenses, he must settle the payments directly with Citibank within seven days and notify AIG Apac.

First, Randhawa had denied having been issued a corporate credit card. Following checks, Randhawa, who had been working with the firm since August 2020, acknowledged that was entrusted with the SGD 30,000 credit limit card.

He had also tried to increase the credit limit to SGD 50,000 on November 7 last year, after resigning from the firm. He then stated that he would return the card on November 6. The company cancelled it on November 3.

But four days later, the firm discovered that the card had been used to make 27 unauthorised transactions involving SGD 29,674.