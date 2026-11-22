Raghul Anandakrishnan's custody has been assumed from a Texas county jail, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a post on Sunday.

In an official post on X, Raghul Anandakrishnan served time in a county jail in Texas after his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording. The conviction came after a woman reported that an employee at a wireless company went through her phone and transferred explicit photos of her from her phone to his.

"ICE took custody of him from the county jail. He'll remain in ICE custody pending immigration court proceedings," the post said.