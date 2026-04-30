Indian-origin man convicted of abducting child in Canada faces possible deportation: report

OTTAWA: An Indian-origin man, sentenced to 18 months in prison for abducting a child in Canada, faces possible deportation back to his home country after completion of jail term, according to a report.
Manoj Govindbalunikam, 37, was sentenced earlier this month for abducting a child in Thessalon in 2023, CTV News reported.
Justice Michael Varpio gave the decision on April 21 at the Sault Courthouse.
Govindbalunikam pleaded guilty to the charges, as his lawyer demanded a conditional discharge to help him avoid possible deportation to India, it said.
However, it was argued that a “term of imprisonment of six months or more would render Govindbalunikam inadmissible under the (Immigration and Refugee Protection Act) and he could face deportation,” the report added.
Govindbalunikam spoke with the nine-year-old victim, offered him a fidget spinner and gave the child his business card in 2023 in Thessalon.
He later also offered the victim a ride home.
“Govindbalunikam drove towards that residence and, when they reached the home, the victim told Govindbalunikam to stop the vehicle. Govindbalunikam slowed down but did not stop. He continued past the residence,” the report quoted the court document as saying.
His lawyer claimed that the whole matter was a “cultural misunderstanding.”
However, the judge said that Govindbalunikam is an intelligent man who has been in Canada long enough to “understand Canadian cultural norms.”
According to the judge, Govindbalunikam needed to be sentenced to “denounce and deter” his conduct, the report said.