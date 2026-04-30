Indian-origin man convicted of abducting child in Canada faces possible deportation: report

Manoj Govindbalunikam, 37, was sentenced earlier this month for abducting a child in Thessalon in 2023, CTV News reported.

Justice Michael Varpio gave the decision on April 21 at the Sault Courthouse.

Govindbalunikam pleaded guilty to the charges, as his lawyer demanded a conditional discharge to help him avoid possible deportation to India, it said.

However, it was argued that a “term of imprisonment of six months or more would render Govindbalunikam inadmissible under the (Immigration and Refugee Protection Act) and he could face deportation,” the report added.