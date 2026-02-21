Indian-origin lawyer at centre of landmark Supreme Court verdict against Trump

Katyal, in an interview to MS Now, said “One of the great things about the American system is what just happened today. I was able to go to court - the son of immigrants — able to go to court and say on behalf of American small businesses, 'Hey, this President is acting illegally.'"

"I was able to present my case, have them ask really hard questions at me, it was a really intense oral argument and at the end of it, they voted and we won,” he said.

“That is something so extraordinary about this country. The idea that we have a system that self-corrects, that allows us to say ‘You might be the most powerful man in the world but you still can’t break the Constitution. That to me is what today is about,” he added.