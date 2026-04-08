Indian-origin healthcare worker called ‘auntie’, wins harassment claim in UK

“We find that Charles Oppong’s purpose was probably an offensive attempt at humour,” notes the judgment.

“We find that the claimant did perceive it as creating an offensive environment. We find that the circumstances of the comments being made in the office and in the corridor and at handover were such that it had the effect of creating an offensive environment. We find that it was reasonable for the comments to have that effect. Consequently, the claimant’s claim of harassment on this ground succeeds,” it reads.

Esteves, a 61-year-old healthcare professional of Indian heritage gave evidence to the tribunal that Oppong used the term “auntie” on a number of occasions despite her asking to be referred to by her first name.