Indian national killed in Iranian strikes in Kuwait

Expressing its “deepest condolences” at the tragic demise of the Indian national in the attack on Sunday, the embassy in a social media post said it was closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a service building at one of its power and water distillation plants was damaged during the attack, according to the state-run KUNA news agency.

Officials described it as a “brutal attack”. The plant where the attack occurred wasn’t identified.