Indian missions worldwide mark Mahatma Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary

Indian diplomats, members of the Indian diaspora and local dignitaries joined commemorative events across the globe to pay tributes to Gandhi.

In Beijing, Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami offered floral tributes to Gandhi at an event organised by the Indian mission.

“@EOIBeijing, together with the Indian community and Friends of India, commemorated the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Jintai Art Museum today," the Indian Embassy in China said in a post on X.

Doraiswami was joined by Yuan Xikun, curator of Jintai Art Museum, in offering floral tributes to Gandhi, it said.

A soulful musical tribute by Chinese artistes and moving renditions of Gandhi's favourite bhajans by members of the Indian diaspora marked a celebration of peace, harmony, and non-violence in Beijing.

In Shanghai, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur was joined by consul generals of BRICS countries in paying floral tributes to Gandhi.