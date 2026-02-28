Indian missions in Gulf advise nationals to 'exercise utmost caution' after joint US-Israel strikes

The Embassy of India at Riyadh asked all Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia “to remain vigilant” and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the country.

In a post on X, it also asked them to “follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy,” and asserted that the Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as an when necessary.

The Embassy's post also provided emergency contact 24*7 helpline numbers: 00-966-11-4884697, 00-966-542126748 (Whatsapp only) and 800 247 1234 (Toll-Free), apart from email Id (cw.riyadha mea.gov.in).

The Indian Embassy in Jordan said in its advisory, “In view of the prevailing regional situation, all Indian nationals and tourists in Jordan are advised to exercise utmost caution, stay safe and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently.”

The advisory, posted on the Embassy's social media channels, further advised all Indian tourists in Jordan to leave the country “immediately before operations of commercial flights get disrupted.”

The Indian Embassy in Jordan also gave a contact number (00962-770 422 276) in case of any exigency.