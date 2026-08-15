Indian missions across the world mark 80th Independence Day through 'Suryapath Tiranga' campaign

The initiative has been named Suryapath Tiranga, which is part of the broader Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a nationwide and global programme encouraging Indians and members of the diaspora to display the national flag as they celebrate Independence Day.

The initiative began in the small Pacific island nation of Fiji at 1:30 am IST (8 am local time), where High Commissioner Suneet Mehta hoisted the Tricolour at India House in Suva.

The flag then moved westward across Indian missions, with celebrations taking place in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The flag-hoisting subsequently moved across Asia, Africa and Europe, covering Indian missions in Ethiopia, Russia, Kenya, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Latvia, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the UK. Spain, Morocco and Iceland.