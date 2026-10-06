Indian man goes on trial in France over leading online child abuse ring

The trial of 29-year-old Rohan Rane began on Monday in Paris before a special criminal court and is being held behind closed doors, the state-owned France 24 television network reported.

Rane, who came to France to study at a business school in Antibes before becoming a fitness coach, was arrested in 2021 and faces multiple charges, including torture or acts of barbarity against minors, organised extortion and distribution of child sexual abuse material, the report said.

The trial is scheduled to continue through Friday and, if convicted, he could face life imprisonment, according to the report.

The case began in November 2020 after the US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children reported online material involving a 12-year-old girl, it said.