Indian envoy reassures Delhi’s intent to rebuild ties with Bangladesh

The meeting came as India and Bangladesh are making efforts to rebuild bilateral ties after Rahman became prime minister following his Bangladesh Nationalist Party's victory in the February parliamentary polls.

The ties between the two nations came under severe strain during the past tenure of Bangladesh’s interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus.

During the meeting, Verma and Rahman "discussed bilateral engagement with a focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries," the Indian High Commission said in an X post.