Indian envoy meets Georgia Governor; discusses trade, investment

“We discussed the expanding India–Georgia trade and investment partnership, greater connectivity, and opportunities to deepen collaboration in business, innovation, and education. Looking forward to Georgia’s continued contribution to stronger India–US ties,” Kwatra posted on social media on Monday.

The Ambassador congratulated Governor Kemp on his successful tenure.

During his visit to Atlanta, Kwatra also met Carol Tome, the CEO of United Parcel Service (UPS), a logistics management firm, and discussed investment opportunities in India.