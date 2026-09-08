Indian envoy meets Bangladesh president, stresses strengthening bilateral ties

Alamgir was sworn in as President on August 21.

Trivedi paid a courtesy call on Alamgir at Bangabhaban and conveyed warm greetings to the president, wishing him success in his continued service to the people of Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission said in a social media post.

"The discussion underscored the deep-rooted bonds between India and Bangladesh, built on shared history, close cultural ties and strong people-to-people relations," it said.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries, the mission said.

Later in the day, Trivedi met Minister of Shipping, Railways, Road Transport and Bridges Sheikh Rabiul Alam. State Minister for Road, Highways and Railways Habibur Rashid was also present.