Indian envoy meets Bangladesh PM amid fresh strain in New Delhi-Dhaka ties

The meeting lasted around half an hour and was expected to help further strengthen bilateral ties and engagements between the two neighbours, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said in a post on X.

It was not immediately clear what the two discussed in Monday's meeting.

Trivedi’s meeting with Rahman was his first courtesy call with the Prime Minister, more than six weeks after he joined as India’s High Commissioner in Dhaka with the status of a Union Minister. Trivedi, a senior leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, is the first politician to occupy this diplomatic position.