Indian envoy attends funeral of compatriot killed in Saudi airport attack

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh shared the details of the funeral service in a social media post late Monday night.

Ambassador Vipul and embassy officials joined Mohammed Yousef Ali's family and well-wishers at the funeral service, it said.

The envoy conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, the mission.

"He also assured the family of the embassy's continued support and assistance," it said.

Ali was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10, which also left several people injured, including 10 Indian nationals.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Yemen's Houthi rebels for the attack.

The Indian mission provided assistance to the bereaved family and helped them complete the formalities related to the funeral.