Indian embassy working with medical universities in Kyrgyzstan to address students' concerns

BISHKEK: After clashes between locals and international students were reported from the Kyrgyz capital, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said that it is working with Medical Universities in the region to arrange for their transport to the nearest international airport to address their concerns.

The embassy further emphasised that the situation in Bishkek remains calm.

Sharing on X, the embassy stated, "However, upon request of Indian medical students, the Embassy is working with Medical Universities in the Kyrgyz Republic to arrange for their transport to the nearest international airport to address their concerns."

Moreover, the Indian embassy in Kyrgyz Republic posted on X, saying that the students should contact their respective Medical Universities.

"Students should contact their respective Medical Universities in this regard. In case of any issue, the Embassy can be reached on the helpline numbers 0555710041, 0555005538," the embassy stated.

In Bishkek, violent clashes had broken out among student groups, with reports indicating the use of batons by attackers. International students have been wounded after attackers forcibly entered hostel rooms.

Every year, a large number of Indian students join medical and other universities in Kyrgyzstan for further studies. At the moment, about 17,000 Indian students are in the country spread across many cities but most of them are in Bishkek, according to Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan press release.

Following the situation, the Embassy also shared an update that it has been working actively with the universities and senior government functionaries to address the concerns of the Indian students. Two helplines 0555710041 and 0555005538 have been functional 24x7 where students can continue to reach out to the Embassy for all kinds of assistance.

Students and their families were urged not to pay attention to rumours being spread by some mischievous elements. However, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday said that the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal.

The family members of Ayesha Shirin Roy, a girl from Gaurela Pendra Marwahi, who is stuck in Kyrgyzstan, said their niece is scared by the prevailing unrest and wants to return to her homeland.

Her family members said they haven't been able to establish contact with her.