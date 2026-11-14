Indian Consulate official in Dubai meets families of Fujairah accident victims

At least 14 people, including Indians, were killed and 30 others injured in the accident on Wednesday that involved 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, UAE, Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

"An official from the Consulate General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates visited the hospitals in Fujairah today to meet family members of the victims of yesterday’s tragic road accident and conveyed deepest condolences for the loss of precious lives," the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a post on X on Friday.

The official also met hospital authorities and doctors and enquired about the health and recovery of the surviving Indian nationals undergoing treatment, the Indian mission said.

"All possible assistance is being extended to the families by the Consulate," it said.