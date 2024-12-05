Indian Coast Guard, Pak Maritime Security Agency rescue 12 seafarers after ship sinks

AHMEDABAD: In a remarkable display of prompt and coordinated action, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 12 crew members of the sunken Indian vessel MSV Al Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea on December 4, an official statement said.

This humanitarian search and rescue mission saw close collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), with both nations' Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) maintaining continuous communication throughout the operation, as per the statement.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "India Coast Guard ship Sarthak successfully rescued 12 Indian crew members of Sunken Dhow Al Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea. The vessel sank on 04 Dec 24 however, the crew had abandoned ship on a dinghy. This humanitarian mission saw close collaboration between ICG and Pak MSA, with both nations' MRCCs maintaining coordination throughout the operation and Pak MSA aircraft assisting in search of survivors. Rescued crew are being brought back to Porbandar."

The mechanized sailing vessel (Dhow) Al Piranpir, which had departed from Porbandar enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran, reportedly sank in the morning hours of December 4 due to rough seas and flooding. The distress call was received by ICG's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, which promptly alerted ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar. ICG Ship Sarthak was immediately diverted to the reported location.

MRCC Pakistan was also contacted to alert mariners in the area, and their assistance was swiftly provided.

ICGS Sarthak deployed for forward area patrolling, proceeded at maximum speed to the probable location and conducted an extensive search operation. The 12 crew members, who had abandoned their vessel and taken refuge in a small dinghy, were located, and rescued approximately 270 km west of Dwarka, within Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region. The search for survivors was supported by a Pakistan MSA aircraft and the merchant ship MV Cosco Glory.

The Indian Coast Guard's prompt and coordinated response underscores its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea. This daring rescue operation showcases the ICG's capabilities and readiness to address maritime emergencies in the region.

The rescued crew members were examined by the medical team onboard ICGS Sarthak and were reported to be in good health. They are being transported back to Porbandar Harbour, Gujarat. The Indian Coast Guard has once again demonstrated its dedication to protecting lives at sea, living up to its motto, "We Protect.