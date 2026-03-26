Indian among two killed in UAE by debris of intercepted missiles, reports say

The second person killed in the incident is a Pakistani national, while the three injured also include an Indian, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

UAE's air defences are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran at regular intervals, according to the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates.

“Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving falling debris in Sweihan street, following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems,” Abu Dhabi Media Office posted on social media.

“The incident has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality,” it added.