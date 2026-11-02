Indian-American woman fights unlikely battle in former KKK county in US mid-term elections

Shuchita Patel, a Democrat, is running for Forsyth County Commissioner’s post in the November 3 mid-term elections. With just two days to go, she set out on Sunday morning to knock on doors of voters, reminding them that she is in the race.

Patel is the first Indian-American to run for office in Forsyth County, which is laden with a dark history of racial violence and lynching that led to White residents and supremacist KKK gangs forcibly driving out virtually the entire Black population in 1912, turning the county into an all-white region for much of the 20th century.

Just the fact that Patel, the US-born daughter of Indian immigrant parents, is running for office -- against an opponent who has been elected unopposed for 16 years -- is a reminder of how much Forsyth and indeed America have changed over decades. But the mid-term elections are also a reminder of how deeply America is divided over the cult-like adulation for President Donald Trump on the one side and the near hatred for him on the other.

The mid-term elections will determine the composition of the two-chamber Congress, which is akin to India’s parliament. At stake on November 3 are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, and 37 seats in the 100-member Senate. Along with those polls, many states will also elect their governors as well as a host of local body leaders such as county commissioners and heads of school boards.