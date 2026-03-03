Indian-American student among 4 killed in Texas mass shooting; FBI probes possible extremist links

Savitha Shan, an Austin native and a dual-degree senior at the University of Texas at Austin, was fatally shot when a gunman opened fire in a crowded entertainment district on West Sixth Street on Sunday.

She was months away from graduation and was described by university officials as an outstanding student leader studying management information systems and economics.

The identities of the two persons who died at the scene of the shooting have been confirmed by Chief Lisa Davis of the Austin police at a news conference on Monday afternoon. They are Ryder Harrington, 19, and Shan.