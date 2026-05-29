Indian-American Shrey Parikh wins Scripps National Spelling Bee competition

Parikh, an eighth grade student from Day Creek Intermediate School, spelt ‘Bromocriptine’ correctly in the 90-second spell-off.

Bromocriptine is an alkaloid that mimics the activity of dopamine in inhibiting prolactin secretion, according to Merriam-Webster.

Parikh beat seventh grader 12-year-old Ishaan Gupta of Frank R Conwell Middle School, Jersey City, New Jersey.

Twelve-year-old Sarv Dharavane from Peachtree Charter Middle School in Tucker, Georgia finished third.