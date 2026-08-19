Indian-American Pia Dandiya wins Democratic nomination for Florida 22 district

Dandiya bagged 68.6 per cent of the votes to defeat Kaysia Earley, a lawyer, who managed to gather 31.4 per cent.

“Thank you, FL-22, for believing in this campaign. I got into this race for my students, my son, and every kid growing up in this district who deserves a better future,” Dandiya said in a message on X.

“Together, we will keep building a movement to lower costs, end corruption, and make Washington work for us again. I’m grateful to do it with you all,” she said.

The Democratic National Committee congratulated Dandiya on her victory in the primary election.