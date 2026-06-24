Indian-American lawmakers urge diaspora to enter politics amid rise in anti-India sentiment

“It's time to get more involved than you've ever been. You have to raise your voice. You have to speak up. You have to show up. You have to make sure that your voices are heard everywhere,” the Democrat lawmaker from Illinois said.

Krishnamoorthi encouraged Indian-Americans to run for public office at all levels, irrespective of political affiliation.

"I want you to think about running for office, whether it's city council. I don't care if you're a Republican, Democrat, or Independent. I don't care who you are.