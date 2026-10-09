Indian-American Jayapal slams move to suspend Green Card programme for Microsoft

The Trump administration on Thursday suspended eight IT firms, including Microsoft, Tata, Infosys and Wipro, from a programme that lets foreign workers apply for green cards, arguing the practice has shut Americans out of the job market.

The move is expected to affect thousands of Indian technology professionals who rely on employer-sponsored green cards for permanent residency in the US after entering on H-1B visas.

Jayapal, who hails from Washington state, home to Microsoft, said on Thursday the tech giant has led the charge on comprehensive immigration reform.

Jayapal’s remarks, seen as a defence of Microsoft, drew a dig from Vice President J D Vance, who wondered whether socialism meant making available never-ending cheap labour for megacorporations.

“'Socialism' apparently means fighting like hell to ensure megacorporations have a never-ending flow of cheap labour,” Vance said.