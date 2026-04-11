Indian-American Amit Kshatriya, senior NASA official behind US' moon mission

As NASA’s Associate Administrator, Wisconsin-born Kshatriya serves as the highest-ranking civil servant at the agency and as a senior advisor to Administrator Jared Isaacman.

Kshatriya leads the agency’s 10 centre directors, as well as the mission directorate associate administrators at NASA Headquarters in Washington. He also acts as the agency’s Chief Operating Officer.

Born to first-generation Indian immigrant parents, Kshatriya holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, and a Master of Arts in mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin.