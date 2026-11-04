Indian-American Ami Bera wins US House from California

Bera, 61, won his eighth term in the US House of Representatives.

Physician-turned-politician Amerish Babulal ‘Ami’ Bera is the longest-serving Indian American in the US Congress and is considered a strong voice on healthcare and diplomacy.

He was first elected to Congress in 2013 and currently serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Born in Los Angeles in 1965 to Gujarati immigrant parents, Bera went to public schools in California where he earned his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and Doctor of Medicine from the University of California, Irvine.