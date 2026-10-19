Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing in Bangladesh; patient dies

The patient, identified as 56-year-old Anjana Bhowmik, was taken to Kurmitola Multicare Specialised Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

All other occupants of the aircraft were safe, it said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the patient’s death remain unclear, and it is not known whether her death was linked to the aircraft’s technical malfunction or other medical complications.

Md Riaz Uddin, spokesperson for the executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, told The Daily Star newspaper that the aircraft developed a mechanical problem during the flight, causing its door to open.