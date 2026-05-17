India watching closely Sri Lanka's move to lease strategic airport near China-controlled Hambantota port

The second is landside operations, offered on a BOT model with a 30-year lease and extension provisions. It will provide for the development of 238 hectares of land, comparable in scale to the Chinese-developed Colombo Port City but without any of the political risks, they said The land parcel can be used for setting up maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, a flying school, logistics parks, solar installations, industrial parks, and resort hotels.