India warns nationals against using Malaysia's visa-free entry to seek employment

In an advisory posted on X, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur said it has noticed a “noticeable increase” in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia who are "misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises."

The High Commission said the 30-day visa-free facility is meant for tourism and social visits and does not permit employment.

"There is a noticeable increase in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia using the 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment. The High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur, alerts Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia on tourist visas against taking up employment," the post said.