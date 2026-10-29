India votes in favour of UNGA resolution calling for end to US embargo on Cuba

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution on Wednesday with 130 countries voting in favour, 17 against and 25 abstaining.

Delivering India's statement, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN Soumya Nair said the General Assembly has repeatedly called for an end to the embargo and rejected laws and regulations with extraterritorial effects that adversely affect the sovereignty of other states and the progress and prosperity of their peoples.

"India reiterates the Assembly's call to all states to refrain from promulgating and applying, and to repeal and invalidate, such laws and measures in conformity with their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and international law," she said.

Nair said India's commitment to multilateralism is rooted in the belief that international challenges are best addressed through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the UN Charter.

"It is in this spirit that India hopes that the embargo will be lifted at the earliest to help create an environment that would enable the people of Cuba to participate more fully in international cooperation and pursue their legitimate development aspirations,” she said.