India & Uzbekistan decide to upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, critical minerals, mining, defence and security, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, health, information technology, digital public infrastructure including UPI and education.

The two sides also set a target of USD 5 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The current volume of bilateral trade between the two nations is over USD 1 billion.

The two sides decided to elevate the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the growing depth and expanding scope of cooperation, it said.

Both leaders witnessed the exchange of several agreements covering a wide range of areas, including mining, culture, education, tourism, ayurveda, among others.

A Letter of Intent for the restoration and conservation of the Buddhist sites of Fayaz Tepa and Kara Tepa in Uzbekistan was also agreed upon.

Modi landed in Tashkent on Saturday on a two-day visit to bolster ties with Uzbekistan in a range of areas including clean energy.