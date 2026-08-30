India, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, energy, digital connectivity

Modi is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 at the invitation of Mirziyoyev. This is his fourth visit to the Central Asian country.

Modi received a ceremonial welcome as he arrived to hold delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev, with the two leaders discussing ways to further deepen the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and advance their shared developmental visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan'.

The talks covered a range of areas, including trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy, according to the Indian side.

Modi had earlier said the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership had witnessed significant advancement in recent years and expressed his desire to further deepen cooperation in key sectors.