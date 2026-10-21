India, US trade deal to be much different: Trump

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said India and the US were pretty close to making a trade deal.

“They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah,” Trump said in response to a question.

“It’s going to be a much different kind of deal than we've done," the president said.

Trump’s remarks came at a time Secretary of State Marco Rubio was visiting India and discussed further strengthening bilateral relations focussing on sectors such as trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties.