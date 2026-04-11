India, US to deepen nuclear ties, explore LPG exports; FS Misri visits Mar-a-Lago

Misri's discussion with Wright focused on "advancing energy security, deepening bilateral energy trade, and identifying new avenues to strengthen the India-US Energy Partnership", the Indian Embassy here said in a social media post on Friday.

US Ambassador to India, Sergei Gor, who was also present at the meeting, said America was ready to cooperate with India on civil nuclear cooperation in addition to other areas, such as coal gasification and US LPG exports.

"Great to spend this (Friday) morning with @SecretaryWright and FS Vikram Misri to discuss the future of US-India energy cooperation. After India's historic passage of the SHANTI bill, we are ready to cooperate on civil nuclear in addition to other areas such as coal gasification and US LPG exports," Gor said in a social media post.