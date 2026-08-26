India, US discuss ways to strengthen civil nuclear cooperation

Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty held discussions with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright here ahead of the ministerial launch of IAEA's Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea (ATLAS) initiative.

Mohanty, who is also Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, is in the US for the launch of an initiative of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to explore the use of small modular reactors to power civilian ships.

"The discussions focused on the ongoing developments in bilateral civil nuclear space and policy measures to further strengthen India-US Civil Nuclear Cooperation for mutual benefit of both the sides," the Department of Atomic Energy said in a post on X.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of India opening up its civil nuclear energy sector for private players as it eyes to build 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

Several US firms in the nuclear energy sector have evinced interest in the Indian market and are exploring avenues for investments and partnerships.

The ATLAS initiative of the IAEA will support the maritime industry's exploration of small modular reactors (SMRs) to power civilian ships and to provide offshore energy, as operators consider alternative fuels and seek to strengthen long-term energy security.