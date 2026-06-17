India-UK trade pact to come into force from July 15

The two countries will also implement the Agreement on Social Security or the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) on the same day.

Under this, Indian companies operating in the UK would not have to make social security contributions for up to five years for employees they move from India to support their operations.

"The period of exemption under DCC has been increased from 3 years to 5 years, thereby marking a major gain for India’s temporary workers," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

It said that following the successful completion of internal procedures and ratifications by both governments, the agreements will formally enter into force on July 15, 2026.

"The groundwork for this historic agreement was laid in May 2021 through the Enhanced Trade Partnership and the adoption of the India-UK Roadmap 2030, which set the goal of elevating bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and doubling trade to USD 100 billion by 2030," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment.