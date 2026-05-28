India to build 14 schools in Nepal’s earthquake-hit districts

The Central Level Project Implementation Unit-Education under Nepal's Ministry of Education and Sports has signed agreements for the construction of 14 schools across eight districts of Nepal under a Government of India grant of Nepali Rupees 560.2 million, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The schools will be built in Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha, Kathmandu, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap and Sindhupalchok districts - regions which bore the maximum brunt of earthquakes in the country over the last several years.