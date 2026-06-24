India slams Pakistan for 'unwarranted' remarks on J&K at UNSC meeting

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, made the remarks on Tuesday at an Arria-formula meeting of the Security Council on 'Bridging the Implementation Gap: Security Council Resolutions and the Maintenance of International Peace and Security'.

"I also refer to the unwarranted remarks made by the representative of Pakistan. It is incredible that a co-chair expected to be balanced and unbiased in conduct has chosen to politicise this forum,” Harish said.

“I would only like to stress, for brevity of time, that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a matter strictly internal to India. It has always been, is, and will remain so,” he said.